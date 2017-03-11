Brock Osweiler deal a stunner; Jay Cutler's release no surprise

Everyone expected a free agency flurry when the NFL's year began on Thursday. Predicting what happened with Brock Osweiler was beyond anyone's projections.

One year after signing a four-year deal with Houston, then losing the starting job to Tom Savage late in the season before returning and winning a playoff game, Osweiler is headed to Cleveland. The Texans basically took whatever deal they could get to rid themselves of a US$16 million payout to the quarterback in 2017. The Browns and Texans are also swapping fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2017, and Cleveland gets a 2018 second-rounder.

Far more predictable was Chicago releasing Jay Cutler, who had no guaranteed money left on his contract. Cutler led the Bears to the 2010 NFC championship game, but otherwise struggled in Chicago.

Yet another QB to be on the move is the Cowboys' Tony Romo, who could be headed to east Texas to replace Osweiler now that the Texans have room to pay him. Whether Dallas releases its longtime quarterback or works out a trade will soon be known.

As for the Texans-Browns stunner, it's possible Cleveland, which owns the top pick in April's draft, will be moving Osweiler, too. But the Browns had plenty of cap room to absorb the financial hit and load up with more draft picks.

"We're really excited to acquire a second-round draft choice in this trade," said Sashi Brown, Cleveland's executive vice president of football operations. "Draft picks are extremely important to our approach in building a championship caliber football team."

Cleveland added to the offensive line guard Kevin Zeitler, last of division rival Cincinnati, and center J.C. Tretter from Green Bay. Joel Bitonio got a five-year extension — so much for the Browns' needs at guard.

Among the busiest teams were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, each getting a dangerous receiver for its young passer.

Tampa acquired DeSean Jackson to team with Mike Evans as targets for Jameis Winston. The Buccaneers also added defensive tackle Chris Baker, late of Washington.

Philadelphia signed perhaps the most covered wideout available in Alshon Jeffery from Chicago.