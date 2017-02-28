Football: Jonker to replace Ismael at Wolfsburg - reports

Berlin, Germany- Andries Jonker is set to be named head coach at struggling Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg on Monday, press reports said, following Valerien Ismael's sacking after just four months.

Ismael, 41, was told his services were no longer required on Sunday night in the wake of Wolfsburg's 2-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen on Friday.

The loss left the 2015 German Cup winners just two points from the relegation spots after only six wins from 22 league games so far this season.

According to both German daily Bild and magazine Kicker, Jonker is expected to be announced as Ismael's replacement -- and Wolfsburg's third coach this season -- on Monday.

A press conference is planned for 2pm (1300 GMT).

The 54-year-old is currently in charge of Arsenal's youth academy.

He has plenty of experience of German league football and was Louis van Gaal's assistant at Bayern from 2009 until April 2011 when he stepped up as caretaker coach until the end of the season after the Dutchman was sacked.

Jonker then had a stint as Wolfsburg's assistant coach from 2012 to 2014 when he left to become the head of the Gunners' academy.

If hired, he would become Wolfsburg's third coach this season after Dieter Hecking also was sacked in October.