Police hunt for Brady's US$500,000 jersey

NEW YORK -- Tom Brady's missing jersey from Super Bowl 51, where the star quarterback led the New England Patriots over Atlanta for a record fifth crown, has been valued at US$500,000 by Houston police.

Website TMZ posted a copy of the police report regarding the theft of the jersey, which has been classified as a first-degree felony.

The number 12 Patriots jersey went missing in the aftermath of New England's 34-28 overtime triumph over the Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium. Brady said he had stashed the prized souvenir in his bag and left it in the locker room.

"I put it in the bag and I came out and it wasn't there anymore," Brady said the morning after the victory. "It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia."