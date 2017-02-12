Conan gives truck to Superbowl running back

LOS ANGELES -- New England Patriots running back James White, who scored the title-winning touchdown in last Sunday's Super Bowl, has a new truck for his effort thanks to television show host Conan O'Brien.

The surprise move came Thursday on the Turner Broadcasting show and stemmed from comments by Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Tom Brady after his team's 34-28 victory over Atlanta in Houston.

Brady, the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl crowns, had given away the truck he received as MVP from Super Bowl 49 two years ago to cornerback Malcolm Butler, who made a late game-saving interception to hold off Seattle.

Brady said after Sunday's victory in Super Bowl 51 that White was deserving of such an honor, but Super Bowl MVPs no longer receive a truck, so Brady had nothing to bestow upon the talented 25-year-old rusher.