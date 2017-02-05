Super Bowl pits Brady's Patriots against Ryan's Falcons in Houston

HOUSTON -- An NFL season that began with Tom Brady serving a four-game suspension ends with him in the Super Bowl, where his New England Patriots take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The oddsmakers have Brady and the Patriots three-point favorites, which seems kind of low. The Patriots are in their seventh Super Bowl since Brady became the starter in 2001, winning four so far, though all were tight contests.

Perhaps also on the minds of the oddsmakers were those 540 points the Falcons racked up in the regular season. As were their playoff romps past Seattle and Green Bay, both of which were probably superior to Houston and Pittsburgh, who were New England's postseason victims.

"If you make a mistake against them, the next thing they have the ball for five minutes and you're down another seven points," Brady says. "This is going to be a great challenge for us."

Brady and coach Bill Belichick will be seeking their — and the Patriots' — fifth Lombardi Trophy, and second in three years. This is the franchise's league-record ninth appearance in the Super Bowl, including titles in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2015.

"This team showed a lot of mental toughness over the course of the year," Brady said.

New England opened the season with a 3-1 record despite using two backup quarterbacks. Brady went through a lengthy court battle in an unsuccessful bid to have his ban overturned for what became known as "Deflategate." NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Brady because the league said it determined the Patriots intentionally underinflated footballs in the AFC Championship game victory two years ago. During the most recent AFC Championship in Foxborough, Massachusetts, spectators taunted Goodell by chanting "Where is Roger?" — he chose to attend the playoff in Atlanta instead.

If the Patriots win the Super Bowl, Goodell will have to present Brady and the Patriots with the Lombardi Trophy.