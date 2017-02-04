How to sound like a football fan

If you're among the millions of people who watch precisely one NFL game each year, yet want to sound like a real football fan during Sunday's Super Bowl, The Associated Press has you covered.

This guide includes talking points for some of the biggest storylines and critical characters that everyone will be watching and discussing when the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 in Houston:

Tom Brady

Brady is New England's 39-year-old quarterback, their superstar with the cover-boy looks and the Brazilian supermodel wife. He is certain to be the most yapped-about player in the game — and not merely because he is trying to become the first starting QB to win a fifth Super Bowl ring and first player at any position to win a fourth Super Bowl MVP award. As he throws passes to Chris Hogan (whose college lacrosse days are worth knowing about) or hands off to one of three running backs who could be important, you'll hear plenty about Brady's four-game suspension at the start of this season for what became known as...

'Deflategate'

The NFL determined the Patriots intentionally underinflated footballs used during their AFC championship game victory two years ago and said Brady had a role. Eventually, after a federal court sided with the league, Brady served his punishment ; the NFL fined the Patriots US$1 million and took away two draft picks — all of which is why if New England beats Atlanta, all eyes will be on...

Roger Goodell

The commissioner of the NFL could be put in the awkward position of sharing a postgame stage for the trophy ceremony with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Brady. Goodell avoided going to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for either of New England's home playoff games last month (he attended two games in Atlanta) and was mocked by Patriots fans' chants of "Where is Roger?" This wasn't the first time Goodell punished the Patriots for running afoul of league rules while they've been coached by...

Bill Belichick

Considered by some the greatest coach in NFL history, branded as a cheater by others, Belichick can break the record for most Super Bowl championships for a coach by collecting No. 5. A flop with the Cleveland Browns in the early 1990s, Belichick then infamously resigned one day after getting the top job with the New York Jets in 2000, heading instead to New England. Long before "Deflategate," there was "Spygate," when the Patriots videotaped signals being sent in by Jets coaches during a 2007 game, earning a US$500,000 fine for Belichick. While his offense flourishes thanks to Brady, Belichick is a defensive mastermind, a trait that comes in handy against...