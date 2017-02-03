|
Brady hopes ill mother can attend Super Bowl
|
AP February 3, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
|
HOUSTON -- Tom Brady hopes his mother will be in the stands on Super Bowl Sunday despite dealing with an undisclosed health issue.
The New England Patriots quarterback acknowledged on Wednesday that his mother Galynn Brady has been ill but wouldn't provide any details.
He says: "It's personal with my family, and I'm just hoping everyone's here on Sunday."
|
