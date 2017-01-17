NFL playoffs: Green Bay stun Cowboys 34-31, Steelers top Chiefs 18-16

LOS ANGELES -- Mason Crosby kicked a last-gasp field goal as the Green Bay Packers downed the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in a thrilling NFL playoff battle on Sunday.

Crosby held his nerve superbly to kick the winning three-pointer from 51 yards with just three seconds left on the clock in the final twist of an epic duel at the AT&T Stadium.

Green Bay will now play the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday in the National Football Conference Championship game for a place in the Feb. 5 Super Bowl in Houston.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers won their ninth straight with an 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to book a spot in the AFC Conference game against the New England Patriots.

Crosby's winning field goal came after quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with Jarad Cook with a 36-yard pass at the Dallas 32.

Steelers 18, Chiefs 16 The Steelers rode the strong right leg of kicker Chris Boswell to beat the Chiefs on Sunday.

Boswell made all six of his field goal attempts, while the Steelers' offense produced plenty of yards, but no touchdowns.

"I tried not to think too much," said Boswell. "I wanted to just be the guy coming out to do my job."

The Steelers finished with 389 total yards on offense, with Le'Veon Bell running for 170 yards and Antonio Brown registering 108 receiving yards.

The victory sends the Steelers to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

It will be the 16th time the Steelers have advanced to the AFC Championship Game. They won eight of the previous 15 games, including their most recent appearance in the 2010 season when they beat the New York Jets 24-19.

Pittsburgh faced Tom Brady's Patriots twice before in the title game (2001, 2004), losing both times.

This season, the teams met on October 23 in Pittsburgh, with the Patriots winning 27-16.

The Steelers offense will be led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who has won two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh.

"It is going to be a showdown between two of the best teams in the AFC and two great quarterbacks going head-to-head," Bell said.