Football: Hull make double swoop for Evandro, Niasse

AFP
January 14, 2017, 2:00 am TWN
London, United Kingdom- Premier League strugglers Hull made a double swoop for Porto midfielder Evandro and Everton striker Oumar Niasse on Friday.

Evandro arrives on a two-and-a-half-year contract after Hull agreed to pay an undisclosed fee for the 30-year-old Brazilian, who is reunited with the Tigers' new manager Marco Silva after the pair worked together at Estoril.

Senegal international Niasse, 26, has joined on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent move.

Niasse is available to face Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, while Evandro is awaiting international clearance.

The deals bolster a Hull squad hit by the loss of Norway international Markus Henriksen, who will be sidelined for up to three months with a shoulder injury suffered in Tuesday's League Cup semi-final first leg defeat at Manchester United.

