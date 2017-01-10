|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 10, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Steelers coast to 30-12 triumph over Dolphins
AP
January 10, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell spent the last two Januarys watching helplessly while the Pittsburgh Steelers tried to make a deep postseason run without him. The slippery running back made up for lost time Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
So did Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, the other members of Pittsburgh's "Big Three" together in the playoffs for the first time.
Meanwhile, in Greenbay, Wisconsin, Aaron Rodgers overcame a sluggish start and finished with four touchdown passes, including a momentum-swinging 42-yard heave to Randall Cobb at the end of the second quarter, to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 38-13 win Sunday over the New York Giants in an NFC wild-card game.
The Packers move on to face the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round next week.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
'You're the ping to my pong'
2
Tai wins BWF World Superseries title again
3
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star
4
Curry outguns Davis, Cavs maul Grizzlies
5
After 5 titles and 19 years, Spurs' Duncan retires
6
Westbrook leads Thunder past Celtics
7
Cavaliers hold on to beat Bucks in OT
8
Raiders prove too strong for Colts
9
Tai reaches semifinals at BWF Superseries finals
10
Cleveland heap more misery on Milwaukee