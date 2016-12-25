News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Sunday

December, 25, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Vikings' plane slides off runway in Wisconsin

AP
December 25, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
APPLETON, Wisconsin - The Minnesota Vikings' team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.

A team spokesman says there were no injuries after the landing shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Appleton International Airport. The Vikings will play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The Vikings' official Twitter account reported shortly after 7 p.m. Friday that "while taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane."

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search