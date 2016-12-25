|
Vikings' plane slides off runway in Wisconsin
AP
December 25, 2016, 12:08 am TWN
APPLETON, Wisconsin - The Minnesota Vikings' team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.
A team spokesman says there were no injuries after the landing shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Appleton International Airport. The Vikings will play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.
The Vikings' official Twitter account reported shortly after 7 p.m. Friday that "while taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane."
|
