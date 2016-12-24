Eagles deny Giants in 24-19 victory

PHILADELPHIA - Because they couldn't win on the road, the New York Giants ensured they won't open at home if they make the playoffs.

Three of Eli Manning's career-high 63 passes were intercepted, including one that Malcolm Jenkins returned for a touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants 24-19 Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak and prevent New York from clinching a playoff spot.

"We didn't play well enough," Manning said. "I got off to a bad start and spotted them a 14-0 lead."

The loss gave Dallas the NFC East title — and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs. The Giants (10-5) still own the top wild-card position and will end their four-season playoff drought this weekend if Detroit, Green Bay, Tampa Bay or Atlanta loses.

If not, they get in with a win at Washington next week.

"We need to be confident," Manning said. "We can get healthy and get a little break these next couple days and come back and practice and play better football."

After Darren Sproles gave the Eagles (6-9) a 7-0 lead on a 25-yard TD run, Jenkins picked off Manning and ran it back 34 yards for a 14-0 lead. Jenkins got another interception in the second half, the second time he's had two picks in a game in his eight-year career.

"I want to be wherever the ball is," Jenkins said. "If I play deep too long a lot of times, I get bored."

Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor and later shook off a late hit that forced him to miss his first snaps of the season. The rookie quarterback even threw a lead block on a double reverse after he passed concussion tests.

Then the defense delivered a stop on fourth down before Terrence Brooks clinched the win with an interception at the Eagles 5.

"My name was called and I made the most of it," said Brooks, who had not played a defensive snap this season before getting in for two plays against the Giants.

Lane's Impact

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned from a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and immediately showed why he's so valuable. He wiped out the left side of New York's defensive line twice on big gains on the offense's first series, including a block on Landon Collins to clear a path for Sproles on his TD run. The Eagles are 4-1 with Johnson, 2-8 without him.

"It was huge to get Lane back," Wentz said. "That was a big spark for us."