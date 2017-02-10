Lantern Festival lights up!

Not many people know that in the old days, the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival (春節), was celebrated for 15 consecutive days and in a much more elaborate manner than it is today. The Lantern Festival (元宵節) falls on the final day of celebrations, when families would stroll down streets to marvel at the sight of paper lanterns and posit answers to lantern riddles.

The Legend of Lanterns

Legend has it that the Jade Emperor's (玉皇大帝) favorite crane was killed by accident in a small village. Enraged, the Jade Emperor planned to burn the entire village down as punishment. One of his daughters came up with the idea of hanging red lanterns all around town to make the emperor think that it was already on fire. This successfully prevented a tragedy and, over time, red lanterns came to represent peace and prosperity.

Each year, apart from the traditional look of "big red lanterns," Chinese communities all around the world display their creative take on modern lanterns with the themes of the animal zodiac sign of that year. Tomorrow, Feb. 11, marks the opening of the 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Yunlin (2017台灣燈會在雲林 — 吉鳴雲揚), which lasts until Saturday, Feb. 19. With nearly three decades of history, it has been deemed one of the top 10 festivals worldwide. Held in a different location each year, this time it will take place in southwestern Taiwan in Yunlin County (雲林縣), with two exhibition areas in the townships of Huwei (虎尾) and Beigang (北港).

Taiwan in the Spotlight

In previous years, each day there were approximately 40,000 to 45,000 people, including foreign tourists mainly from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore, flocking to experience the merry atmosphere of the lantern festival. To expand the scope of foreigners coming to the festival, the Tourism Bureau (觀光局) has been collaborating with travel agencies worldwide to include this year's Yunlin event in their Taiwan package tours.

"Other Asian cultures also have lantern festivals and animal zodiacs, but sometimes in a different order or with other animals. We did not have many visitors from Southeast Asia before, so we hope this connection will draw more people here this time," said Chang Hsi-tsung (張錫聰), deputy director-general of the Tourism Bureau. He added that the Lantern Festival is a combined effort of civic organizations, local businesses and the government.

As part of the Chianan Plain (嘉南平原), Yunlin prides itself on its role as a key supplier of agricultural produce in Taiwan. Yunlin County Magistrate Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) noted that with the region's history and development closely tied to its land, the county hoped to share this love and gratitude throughout this year's lantern festival through the three main themes of "Environmental Conservation" (友善大地), "Local Roots" (燈會原鄉) and "Multiculturalism" (多元文化) that are further divided into 21 display sections. Along with the festival, the county government has come up with 10 suggestions for tours around Yunlin and recommends local agricultural produce in the souvenir list of "Top 10 Good Gifts from Yunlin."