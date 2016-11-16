Cabinet and DPP local gov'ts issue statement on Japan import ban

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In response to assertions that the ruling party was pushing to lift Taiwan's ban on food imports from Japan's irradiated regions, the Cabinet and 13 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) local governments issued a statement in support of the ban on Wednesday.

In the four-point statement, the Cabinet and DPP-led local governments stood by principles of strict restriction for food imports from Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said, regarding the Cabinet's stance on measures for food products originating outside of Fukushima.

Since Saturday, scuffles involving critics and officials have occurred at public hearings where critics asserted that the central government was holding the brief series of hearings to pave the way for lifting the five-year ban on produce from the prefectures that were affected by radiation after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The government will maintain its ban on tea, water, baby milk powder and seafood products from four prefectures — Gunma, Ibaraki, Tochigi, and Chiba — following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in March 2011, Hsu said.

Also, products from the four prefectures that lack official place of origin labels and proof they are radiation-free are also banned from entering Taiwan, Hsu said.

The Executive Yuan and DPP local governments also stand by complete enforcement of restrictions on food imports into Taiwan that are also banned in the U.S. and Japan, Hsu added.

Hsu urged rational discussion in society, denouncing "violent acts" that he said were carried out to block efforts for policy coordination and dialogue.

At a press conference held earlier Wednesday, Hsu quoted Premier Lin Chuan (林全) an additional one to two public hearings are to be held online via live streaming.

"In regards to food imports affected by the nuclear disaster, Taiwan currently imposes a complete ban," the Cabinet spokesman said, adding that around the world, "only mainland China and Taiwan have chosen to enforce such a ban."