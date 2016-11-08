Spike in number of Taiwanese with mental illness seeking assistance overseas

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's overseas consular offices have reported a spike in expatriates with mental health issues in need of assistance, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, urging people to not let their family members with mental illnesses travel abroad alone.

Citing official statistics, Roger Luo (羅添宏), deputy director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Bureau of Consular Affairs, said that Taiwanese abroad seeking assistance from local governments with regard to mental or psychiatric disorders had reached 53 cases so far in 2016.

This number represents a significant increase in comparison with those of the past five years, in which no more than 33 similar cases were reported annually between 2010 to 2015, he added.