Rachel Maddow's ratings get Trump bump

NEW YORK -- Rachel Maddow can trace the mood of her audience by looking at the ratings.

Her MSNBC show's viewership sank like a stone in the weeks following Donald Trump's election, as depressed liberals avoided politics, and bottomed out over the holidays. Slowly, they re-emerged, becoming active and interested again. Maddow's audience has grown to the point where February was her show's most-watched month since its 2008 launch.

Maddow has emerged as the favorite cable news host for presidential resistors in the opening days of the Trump administration, just as Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity is one for supporters or Keith Olbermann was the go-to television host for liberals in George W. Bush's second term. Trump fascination has helped cable news programs across the political spectrum defy the traditional post-presidential election slump, few as dramatically as Maddow's.

Her show's average audience of 2.3 million in February doubled its viewership over February 2016, in the midst of the presidential primaries, the Nielsen company said.

"I'm grateful for it," Maddow said one recent afternoon. "It is nice for me that it is happening at a time when I feel we are doing some of our best work."

Those two things -- ratings success and Maddow's pride in the work -- don't always intersect.

"We're making aggressive editorial decisions in terms of how far we're willing to get off of everyone else's news cycle," she said, "but it's paying off because the news cycle more often than not is catching up with us after we do something."

Maddow has decided to cover the Trump administration like a silent movie, so the show could pay more attention to what is being done rather than what is being said. The central focus is on connect-the-dots reporting about Trump's business interests and dealings with Russia.

Her show is a news cousin to HBO host John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" in its willingness to dive into complex subjects that don't seem television-friendly, and follow the stories down different alleys. Maddow sounds long-winded when it doesn't work. When it does, it's like an absorbing novel stuffed with characters.

"It's not like I am a teacher who is trying to extend the attention span of the American news viewer," said Maddow, a Rhodes scholar. "I have no goal of trying to privilege complexity. It just so happens that I tend to think in 17-minute bursts."