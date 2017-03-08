News
China slams Dalai Lama's appearance with comic John Oliver
AP  March 8, 2017, 3:25 am TWN
BEIJING -- China has dismissed the Dalai Lama as "deceptive" after the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader criticized some Beijing leaders in an interview with British comedian John Oliver.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday that Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" talk show that aired Sunday night in the U.S. was for entertainment purposes. Geng said the Dalai Lama's comments about the contested issue of his reincarnation "appear to be funny and humorous but they're all lies."

China's ruling Communist Party has long depicted the Dalai Lama as a dangerous separatist and claimed the authority to appoint his successor. The Dalai Lama says he would be happy if the title ends with his death.

The Dalai Lama told Oliver that Chinese hard-liners lacked common sense and "part of the brain."

