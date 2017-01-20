|
'Will & Grace' 10-episode revival set for 2017-18 season
|
AP January 20, 2017, 7:00 am TWN
|
PASADENA, California -- "Will & Grace" is making a comeback.
NBC said Wednesday that 10 new episodes are set to air during the 2017-18 season. The series will feature original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.
Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan are aboard as executive producers, and series director James Burrows also will be back, NBC said.
In a statement, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt called the series groundbreaking for its witty approach to social issues including gay rights.
Discussions about reviving "Will & Grace" began immediately after the stars appeared in an election-themed reunion video last September, said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment.
"Will & Grace" aired from 1998 to 2006 and won Emmy Awards as best comedy series and for its stars.
|
