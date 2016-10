Golden reunion Tweet Boyband 5566 reunite for a performance at Taiwan's Golden Bell television awards in Taipei on Saturday, Oct. 8. The long-anticipated reunion of the band, which was popular in Taiwan in the naughties, was one of the most talked-about parts of the ceremony, drawing praise even from netizens in mainland China who grew up listening to the group. Tweet NEXT ARTICLE Filmmaker resists shrinking press freedom





Enlarge Photo Boyband 5566 reunite for a performance at Taiwan's Golden Bell television awards in Taipei on Saturday, Oct. 8. (CNA)