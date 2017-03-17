'La La Land,' 'Beauty' herald more days of sun for reinvigorated musical scene

So, perhaps you've heard: "La La Land" didn't win best picture at the Oscars.

But if every cloud has a silver lining, this one might be called golden: The Emma Stone-Ryan Gosling musical, which did win six Oscars, has been racking up box office numbers remarkable for a musical — nearly US$417 million globally so far, according to comScore — and even more for an original one with no previously known songs or story. Damien Chazelle's eye-popping, toe-tapping creation ranks third in all live-action film musicals, behind the 2008 "Mamma Mia!" and the 2012 "Les Miserables," neither of them original.

"That's big-time money," says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore. "At times, the musical genre has been marginalized or not taken seriously. But this is serious business."

It's enough to make a musical fan break into sudden, joyful song — and as musical fans know, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that! — perhaps on the way to the multiplex, where this weekend Emma Watson's "Beauty and the Beast" is expected to have a huge, US$120 million-style opening.

And if a Disney tale featuring a Harry Potter-caliber array of top British actors isn't your thing, you need only wait; there's a slew of other live-action musicals in the works, a combination of originals, sequels and remakes. This Christmas, we'll have Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum in "The Greatest Showman," with music by "La La Land" lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a year later the high-profile "Mary Poppins Returns" with Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Meryl Streep, among others. Also reportedly on tap: a Will Ferrell-Kristen Wiig original musical about the little-known world of corporate musicals, and a Josh Gad musical with songs by Broadway luminaries Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. A musical version of the Broadway megahit "Wicked" is also coming down the pike.

And there's more yet to come. "Good movies beget other good movies," says Marc Platt, a producer of "La La Land," not to mention the upcoming "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Wicked" films. "So when a movie captures the imagination and hearts of people around the world, it's going to have a positive influence on similar genres getting made."