James Cameron says 'Avatar' sequel not coming in 2018
AP March 12, 2017, 7:59 am TWN
NEW YORK- Another year, another "Avatar" postponement. James Cameron says the long-gestating sequel to his science-fiction epic will not be released next year.
"2018 is not happening," Cameron told The Toronto Star. Cameron has been developing four more "Avatar" films simultaneously. Though "Avatar 2" had not officially been scheduled for next year, 20th Century Fox last November dated a film from Cameron's production company for Dec. 21, 2018.
That means that at least a decade will likely follow Cameron's 2009 "Avatar" before a sequel lands in theaters.
Cameron has said the scripts are done for all four films and that pre-production work continues. The director called it "an epic undertaking" ''not unlike building the Three Gorges Dam."
But he assured fans he's working hard: "We're full-tilt boogie right now," said Cameron.
