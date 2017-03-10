News
Samuel Jackson: Comments about black Brit actors not a slam
RYAN PEARSON, AP  March 10, 2017, 5:59 am TWN
LOS ANGELES -- Samuel Jackson says he wasn't trying to slam black British actors when he criticized their casting in American films such as the horror hit "Get Out" and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. drama "Selma."

Jackson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his comments Monday on the radio station Hot 97 were more of an observation about "how Hollywood works in an interesting sort of way sometimes."

He noted at the premiere of "Kong: Skull Island" that black British actors drop their accents to work on American films, but the same opportunity isn't necessarily given to black American actors.

Jackson said he respects and likes working with his British counterparts.

His comments drew criticism from John Boyega, the British "Star Wars" star, who on Twitter called the debate a "stupid" conflict "we don't have time for."

