News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Friday

March, 10, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Tribeca to close with 'Godfather' reunion, screenings
AP  March 10, 2017, 2:59 am TWN
NEW YORK -- The 16th Tribeca Film Festival will close with a "Godfather" cast reunion and a back-to-back screening of parts one and two of Francis Ford Coppola's classic saga.

Tribeca announced Wednesday that the 45th anniversary screenings will be followed by a conversation with Coppola, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, James Caan and Talia Shire. Robert De Niro, co-founder of the festival, naturally, will also join the April 29 event, to be held at Radio City Music Hall.

The New York festival also plans several other anniversary celebrations. A 25th anniversary of "Reservoir Dogs" will be followed by a chat with Quentin Tarantino and the cast. A sing-along will be held for the 25th anniversary of Disney's "Aladdin." And Michael Moore will be at the festival for the 15th anniversary of his "Bowling for Columbine."

The festival on Wednesday also added the premiere of "The Circle," a Dave Eggers adaptation starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson, and directed by James Ponsoldt ("The End of the Tour"). Also debuting at Tribeca will be the Sean "Diddy" Combs documentary "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story" and the ESPN documentary about the sports radio icons "Mike and the Mad Dog."

The Tribeca Film Festival will take place April 19-30.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search