Japan actor in Scorsese's 'Silence' drawn to recurring theme

TOKYO -- Violence pulsates in Shinya Tsukamoto's early films, driving stories into nightmarish fantasies like in the award-winning 1989 "Tetsuo," which ridicules middle-class conformity with a man-becomes-machine metamorphosis.

His more recent works still depict violence, though the Japanese director says the nature of the violence has changed -- from whimsical "cyberpunk" horror to horrifying reality. That's why he identified so closely with Martin Scorsese's grueling epic, "Silence," which portrays the persecution of Christians in samurai-era Japan. Tsukamoto plays Mokichi, a poor villager and martyr.

"In any era, regular people are kept down with violence. There is such sadness about why violence is perpetually involved," Tsukamoto said in an interview with The Associated Press at a Tokyo hotel. "This same theme came at the same time."

Tsukamoto, 57, is a prolific actor as well as director, with a cameo as a scientist in the latest Japanese Godzilla film. He went to an audition for "Silence," not counting on landing a role but hoping to get close to a director he has admired since he was a teenager. He has watched "Taxi Driver" dozens of times, and finds something new each time.

He was surprised and flattered when Scorsese recognized him right away and told him he admired Tsukamoto's films. In the audition, a dialogue scene, Scorsese played the part of the missionary to his Mokichi. It was so natural, easy and perfect, Tsukamoto recalled happily.

The film, which had an Oscar nomination for the cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto, is based on a novel by Shusaku Endo, inspired by the true history of torture used by the shogunate on European missionaries and their Japanese followers, purposely to degrade and discredit them.

Mokichi, a forlorn and ragged figure of angelic purity, dies a grisly but glorious martyr's death -- drowning on a cross as the waves engulf his rail-thin body, again and again.