|
International Edition
Monday
February, 27, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
'Moonlight' wins best picture at Academy Awards
|
Jake Coyle, AP February 27, 2017, 1:24 pm TWN
|
LOS ANGELES — "Moonlight" has won best picture at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset that followed Warren Beatty first reading the wrong winner.
Shock and chaos spread through the Dolby Theatre when producers of "La La Land" were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches to be informed that Beatty had incorrectly read "La La Land" as the winner.
Host Jimmy Kimmel came forward to inform the cast that "Moonlight" had indeed won, showing the envelope as proof.
Producer Jordan Horwitz then graciously passed his statue to the "Moonlight" producers.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
John Hurt, Oscar nominated for "The Elephant Man" dies at 77
2
Jolie to unveil Khmer Rouge film in 'second home' Cambodia
3
Wolverine and Professor X coming to Taiwan
4
'Wedding Party' marks Nollywood breakthrough
5
Robin Hood, riding through ... Croatia?
6
Academy Awards have a sliding scale of morality
7
Jenkins and Chazelle: The young directors at center of 22 Oscar nominations
8
China goes Hollywood with 'The Great Wall'
9
"La La Land" takes 5 prizes at British academy awards
10
'John Wick 2' — a violent good time