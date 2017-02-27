Sneak peek: A cadre of casually clad stars come through Oscar rehearsals

LOS ANGELES -- Dwayne Johnson posed for a solo pic on the Dolby Theatre stage. Taraji P. Henson pretended to run off with the wooden prop Oscar. And a makeup-free, casually clad Halle Berry made a rehearsal actor's day when she kissed him on the cheek as he came onstage to accept an award.

"That's Halle Berry!" the actor said, eyes wide.

Saturday is rehearsal day for Sunday's Academy Awards, when a parade of superstar presenters comes through the Dolby Theatre to practice their lines — another famous face every 15 minutes. It's also casual day at the Dolby, as most stars come dressed down — except for the women's feet: Many actresses wear their show-day shoes to try them out on the Oscar stage.

Salma Hayek, however, was not dressed down. Wearing all black, from her blazer and blouse down to her stiletto-heeled boots, she looked like she just walked out of a magazine spread.

"OK, let's do this," she said from center stage.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone had fun with a microphone sound-check. Stone asked the stage manager if they should begin reading their lines and was surprised to hear her voice amplified to the room.

"Hot mike," Gosling said, putting his mouth on the microphone.

"Sibilance," Stone responded, invoking an old "Wayne's World" sketch as she leaned into the mike.

"Sibilance," Gosling replied.

Judd Apatow accompanied wife Leslie Mann to her read-through, and he documented the experience with his cellphone. He shot photos of Mann on stage and took pictures of her seat-saving placard. He also helped write her script for Sunday.

"I think we're going to fix it up a little bit and practice for tomorrow," Mann told a stage manager.

Vince Vaughn also plans to pen a portion of his Sunday night script, he said from the stage Saturday.

'Good vibes only'

Amy Adams brought a very special guest along to rehearsals: her 6-year-old daughter, Aviana. Mother and daughter also wore matching outfits: Gray sweatshirts with rainbow-striped sleeves that read "Good vibes only." Adams paired hers with skinny jeans and tall silver platform shoes.

When she finished her lines, her daughter came to meet her onstage, but nearly tripped on the way up.

"Her and Jennifer Lawrence, you know," Adams joked, referencing Lawrence's fall on her way to accept her Oscar in 2013.

"Fifty Shades of Grey" stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan looked out from the stage to try to find their seats in the theater, all marked by photo placards.