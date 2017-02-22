'Wedding Party' marks Nollywood breakthrough

LAGOS -- Nollywood film "The Wedding Party" has shown Nigerian cinema at the top of its game, with its success at the box office taking it to new audiences across Africa and the world.

The country may well be in recession but Nollywood, which churns out some 2,000 films a year and is the world's second-biggest film industry outside India, has never been healthier.

"The Wedding Party" is a madcap, glamorous comedy telling the story of the marriage of Dunny and Dozie, despite the misgivings of their families' rivalries.

One family is Igbo and the other Yoruba — two of the main ethnic groups in Nigeria.

The film's director, Kemi Adetiba, admitted that she hadn't expected it to be so successful.

In the two months since its release, the film, which is still showing in cinemas, has already generated 400 million naira (US$1.3 million), shattering the west African nation's previous record.

Until then, the record was the 178.5 million naira made by "A Trip to Jamaica," which also came out last year, showing that homegrown films can be more popular than Hollywood blockbusters.

Coming Together

At a cinema in Lagos, the audience cried out in delight at the sight of hundreds of guests of the bride and groom trying to outdo one another in frenzied traditional dances.

Betty, a 27-year-old Lagos entrepreneur, had seen the film three times already but was still laughing throughout. She said the dance contest was her favorite scene.

"That's exactly the way we are in terms of weddings. Our weddings are very colorful, our weddings are a lot of laugh time, a lot of dancing, a lot of drama, that's who we are," she said, smiling.

Another filmgoer, Joy, said the film sends out a message by mocking the intolerance and mistrust that often characterize relationships between Nigeria's different ethnic groups.

"The movie is like two sides of Nigerians: the Igbos and Yorubas, the toughest part in Nigeria," she said.

"It is like harmonizing the two parts together and making us understanding why we need to be together, no matter the tribe."