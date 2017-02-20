|
International Edition
Monday
February, 20, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
'Lion King' remake
|
AP February 20, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
James Earl Jones (top) and Donald Glover (right) are lending their voices to Disney's upcoming remake of "The Lion King." Director Jon Favreau announced the casting of the two men as voice actors. Glover, star and creator of television's "Atlanta," will portray the adult Simba. Jones reprises the role of Simba's father, Mufasa, which he voiced in the 1994 animated film. Favreau is making a CGI created live-action version of the movie, similar to Disney's remake of "The Jungle Book," which he also directed. No release date has been publicly set for the new movie. A similar process is being used for "Beauty and the Beast," which debuts next month. Favreau has directed "Iron Man," "Iron Man 2" and is again producing the next two "Avengers" films.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Mary Tyler Moore, who changed depiction of women, dies at 80
2
Scorsese throws the spotlight on Taiwan in epic historical drama
3
'Dory' wins big as DeGeneres takes record
4
John Hurt, Oscar nominated for "The Elephant Man" dies at 77
5
List of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards
6
'La La Land,' black actors get Oscar nod of approval
7
Germany, Iran, Scandinavia, Australia get foreign Oscar nods
8
Wolverine and Professor X coming to Taiwan
9
Heart-gripping 'Hanky Panky'
10
Oscars toast Gibson, not Bening, Adams, and more surprises