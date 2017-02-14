And the BAFTA winners are...

AP -- Film: "La La Land"

British Film: "I, Daniel Blake"

Director: Damien Chazelle

Actor: Casey Affleck

Actress: Emma Stone

Supporting Actor: Dev Patel

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis

Rising Star: Tom Holland

British Debut: "Under the Shadow"

Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Adapted Screenplay: Luke Davies, "Lion"

Film Not in the English Language: "Son of Saul"

Music: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"

Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"

Editing: John Gilbert, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Production Design: Stuart Craig and Anna

Pinnock, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

Costume Design: Madeleine Fontaine, "Jackie"

Sound: Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, "Arrival"

Visual Effects: "The Jungle Book"

Makeup and Hair: J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Animated Feature: "Kubo and the Two Strings"

Short Film: "Home"

Short Animation: "A Love Story"

Documentary: "13th"

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema: Curzon

Academy Fellowship: Mel Brooks