And the BAFTA winners are...
|
AP February 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
AP -- Film: "La La Land"
British Film: "I, Daniel Blake"
Director: Damien Chazelle
Actor: Casey Affleck
Actress: Emma Stone
Supporting Actor: Dev Patel
Supporting Actress: Viola Davis
Rising Star: Tom Holland
British Debut: "Under the Shadow"
Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
Adapted Screenplay: Luke Davies, "Lion"
Film Not in the English Language: "Son of Saul"
Music: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"
Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"
Editing: John Gilbert, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Production Design: Stuart Craig and Anna
Pinnock, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
Costume Design: Madeleine Fontaine, "Jackie"
Sound: Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, "Arrival"
Visual Effects: "The Jungle Book"
Makeup and Hair: J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Animated Feature: "Kubo and the Two Strings"
Short Film: "Home"
Short Animation: "A Love Story"
Documentary: "13th"
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema: Curzon
Academy Fellowship: Mel Brooks
|
