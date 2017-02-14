'La La Land' reigns at BAFTAs

LONDON -- Glamour was shot through with grit at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.

Frothy musical "La La Land" took five prizes including best picture, but major awards also went to tough welfare-state drama "I, Daniel Blake" and fractured-family stories "Lion" and "Manchester by the Sea."

In keeping with an awards season that has coincided with a wrenching change of government in the United States, even "La La Land's" prizes came with a political tinge.

Accepting the best-actress trophy for playing a barista who dreams of Hollywood stardom, Emma Stone said that "this country and the U.S., and the world seems to be going through a bit of a time."

She said that in a divided world, it was vital to celebrate "the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it help people to feel a little less alone."

The U.K. awards, known as BAFTAs, are often seen as an indicator of who will win at Hollywood's Academy Awards, held two weeks later. "La La Land" already is a dominant force at the Oscars, with 14 nominations. It also has won seven Golden Globes.

"La La Land" had 11 nominations for the British awards and won prizes for Stone, director Damien Chazelle, music and cinematography as well as best picture.

But while the luscious musical was an academy favorite, voters also rewarded less escapist fare.

Stone's co-star, Ryan Gosling, lost out on the best-actor prize to Casey Affleck, who played a grieving handyman in "Manchester by the Sea."

Affleck, who is also Oscar-nominated for the role, thanked writer-director Kenneth Lonergan for creating a film that "dignifies everyday lives and their struggles with great compassion."

The wintry New England drama also won Lonergan the prize for best original screenplay.

British actor Dev Patel pulled off an upset, beating favorite Mahershala Ali, from "Moonlight," to the best supporting actor trophy for "Lion," about a young man who goes searching for the Indian family from which he was separated as a child.

The London-born Patel expressed shock at being a winner at a ceremony he used to watch on TV with his family.

He said "Lion," which co-stars Nicole Kidman is "a film, about family, about a love that transcends borders, race, color, anything."