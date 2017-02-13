News
Hidden Figures show off
AP  February 13, 2017, 12:12 am TWN
From left, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae pose with the award for outstanding motion picture for "Hidden Figures" after the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California on Saturday, Feb. 11. "Hidden Figures" and Henson were big winners at the awards. Henson was honored as best actress for "Hidden Figures," which was named best movie at Saturday's ceremony. The "Empire" star also won the award for best actress in a TV drama series. Other winners include Denzel Washington, best actor for the film "Fences," and Sterling K. Brown, best TV drama series actor for "This Is Us."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

