'John Wick 2' — a violent good time

Before you buy a ticket to see "John Wick: Chapter 2," the improbably fun sequel to the implausibly good "John Wick," you might want to ask yourself how much tolerance you have for gun shots to the head, because there are a lot of those in "John Wick: Chapter 2."

More than you might think possible in a single movie. Is it gratuitous? Yes. Do all those people deserve to die? Probably not. But for our bearded boogeyman, who one character calls a priest and the devil in a single sentence, a shot to the head and one to the chest gets the job done quickly and efficiently. Why make things overly complicated?

The same goes for the movie, about the storied hitman who was driven out of retirement and back into the game after some mobsters stole his 1969 Mustang and killed his puppy. Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski's sequel is straightforward, fast-paced and gets the job done entertainment-wise.

True to its name, "Chapter 2" literally picks up where the first left off. In a skull-crushingly loud sequence involving multiple men getting tossed off car hoods, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retrieves his Mustang from the crooks holding it hostage (allowing for some knowingly extreme exposition about just how scary this guy is).

It's like a bonus "final scene" from the first film that gives closure to John's revenge mission and reminds us of his folk hero legend status. It also pushes reboot on the whole thing, allowing John to finally return to his modernist castle in the woods, bury his weapons once more in concrete, reminisce about his dead love and play with his dog (yep, there's a new one).

But soon enough, Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) is knocking at his door asking John to repay the debt he owes. In this elaborate criminal underworld, there are only two rules: No blood is to be spilled at The Continental (the hitman hotel), and "markers" must always be honored. Santino helped John get out of the game, and into his multimillion dollar home, and now he wants to cash in the favor.