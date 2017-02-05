News
Ryan Reynolds, at Harvard, balks at making fun of Tom Brady
AP  February 5, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts -- Ryan Reynolds resisted when told to make fun of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady while being honored on the Super Bowl-bound team's home turf.

The "Deadpool" actor was roasted Friday night by members of Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals after being named the group's 2017 Man of the Year.

People magazine says Reynolds hesitated when told he had to make fun of Brady, responding, "You know we're in Boston, right?"

But he caved, making a slight jab at Brady for his friendship with President Donald Trump. According to People's website he said, "Tom, I'm afraid your voting skills are as bad as ..." before trailing off.

The nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization annually presents the award to performers who've made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world.

