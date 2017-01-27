Heart-gripping 'Hanky Panky'

In the newly-released "Hanky Panky" (大釣哥), director Huang Chao-liang (黃朝亮) is back with a story about the relationship between a father and son, portrayed by Chu Ke-Liang (豬哥亮) and Blue Lan (藍正龍), respectively

A Martial Arts Master

Chu plays Lan Da-diao (藍大釣), head of a small clinic that treats all sorts of ailments with a family formula passed down through generations. He is nicknamed "Brother Diao" (大釣哥) for his multipurpose miraculous plaster patches; little do people know about his heroic past as the martial arts master "Coach Lan" (藍教練), who nobly helped the police maintain peace. One stormy night, the sudden death of his wife forced him into hiding to raise a son on his own and live a low-key life.

Years later, Lan Da-diao reminisces about his past glory and spends time picking the pockets of thieves with his grown-up son Dragon Lan (藍小龍), using the money to help the homeless. A close call with police lets Dragon get acquainted with the homeless Xin-Yi Huang (黃心怡). He takes her in and a mutual fondness grows between them. Upon learning of her acceptance into a New York law school, Dragon borrows money from a local gangster Black Bear (黑熊) for her tuition. He works for Black Bear to pay him back, all the while secretly working undercover to reveal the villain's wrongdoing.

The mysterious appearance of an elegant hat lady discloses a secret that turns everyone's lives upside down and lands Dragon in jail as he becomes Black Bear's scapegoat in a murder case. Heartbroken, Lan Da-diao devises a plan to come to his son's rescue before it's too late …

Setting itself apart from typical holiday movies, which usually present several short stories before tying the characters together at the end, "Hanky Panky" offers a single storyline with thrills, twists and turns. There is the unconditional love of a father for his son, as well as puppy love that gives all but asks for nothing in return. There is suspense that evokes your curiosity and there is action that keeps you on the edge of your seat.