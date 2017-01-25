News
List of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards
AP  January 25, 2017, 8:17 am TWN
List of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Best Picture: "Arrival," ''Fences," ''Hacksaw Ridge," ''Hell or High Water," ''Hidden Figures," ''La La Land," ''Lion," ''Manchester by the Sea", "Moonlight."

Actor: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"; Denzel Washington, "Fences"; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land;" Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"; Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge."

Actress: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"; Ruth Negga, "Loving"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie"; Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins."

Supporting Actor: Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"; Dev Patel, "Lion"; Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals;" Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea."

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, "Fences"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea."

Directing: "Arrival," Denis Villeneuve; "Hacksaw Ridge" Mel Gibson; "La La Land," Damien Chazelle; "Manchester by the Sea," Kenneth Lonergan; "Moonlight," Barry Jenkins.

Foreign Language Film: "Land of Mine," Denmark; "A Man Called Ove," Sweden; "The Salesman," Iran; "Tanna," Australia; "Toni Erdmann," Germany.

Adapted Screenplay: "Moonlight," screenplay by Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney; "Lion," screenplay by Luke Davies; "Arrival," screenplay by Eric Heisserer; "Fences," screenplay by August Wilson; "Hidden Figures," screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi."

Original Screenplay: "Hell or High Water," written by Taylor Sheridan; "La La Land," written by Damien Chazelle; "The Lobster," written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou; "Manchester by the Sea," written by Kenneth Lonergan; "20th Century Women," written by Mike Mills.

Animated Feature Film: "Kubo and the Two Strings," Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner; "Moana," John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer; "My Life as a Zucchini," Claude Barras and Max Karli; "The Red Turtle," Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki; "Zootopia," Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer.

Production Design: "Arrival," Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte; "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock; "Hail, Caesar!" Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh; "La La Land," Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco; "Passengers," Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena.

Cinematography: "Arrival," Bradford Young; "La La Land," Linus Sandgren; "Lion," Greig Fraser; "Moonlight," James Laxton; "Silence," Rodrigo Prieto.

Sound Mixing: "Arrival," Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye; "Hacksaw Ridge," Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace; "La La Land," Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow; "Rogue One," David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson; "13 Hours," Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth.

Sound Editing: "Arrival," Sylvain Bellemare;"Deepwater Horizon," Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli;"Hacksaw Ridge" Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright; "La La Land," Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan;"Sully," Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman.

