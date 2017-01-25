Germany, Iran, Scandinavia, Australia get foreign Oscar nods

A father-daughter comedy from Germany, a psychological thriller from Iran, a Danish film about German prisoners of war, a dark Swedish comedy about a grumpy man, and an Australian film about tribal love on a remote South Pacific island are this year's Oscar nominees for best foreign film.

One of the best known of the nominees announced Tuesday is "Toni Erdmann," a generational-divide comedy from German writer-director Maren Ade that was a sensation at Cannes in May. The film, almost three hours long, also touches on themes of political and social conflict.

"I cannot tell you how proud I am and how incredible this feels!" Ade said in a statement. "It was a very long journey to make this film — we all never thought anything like this could happen. Thank you for making me such a fortunate filmmaker."

Co-producer Jonas Dornbach, speaking from Berlin, said the film has been well received because almost everyone can find something that resonates with them personally. "This film speaks about the family and the father-daughter relationship, and everyone has a family, everyone has a certain role in the family, so everyone can really connect," he said.

Also nominated in the category is a previous Oscar winner — Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, with "The Salesman." Farhadi's much-admired "A Separation" won the category in 2012.

"The Salesman" is a psychological thriller about a young couple in Tehran involved in a production of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman." They move into a new apartment, where a violent act connected to a former tenant changes their lives.

"The greatest consequence of this event is that a greater number of people will see this film and as a result my world will grow," Farhadi said in a telephone interview from Tehran. And he added: "This is really a two-way phenomenon. Just as my world grows, so does that of the audience."

He noted that it was a sad time in Tehran because of last week's deadly fire and collapse of a high-rise building. "But I hope this news will be a little bit uplifting for everyone," he said.

The recent Golden Globe winner for foreign film, Paul Verhoeven's "Elle," was not nominated for an Oscar. But its luminous star, Isabelle Huppert, was nominated in the best actress category for her French-speaking role.

Speaking in Paris, Huppert — who also won the Globe for best actress in a drama — noted how difficult it is to earn an Oscar acting nod in a foreign language.

"You know that a film produced in a foreign language (has) additional difficulty to reach the heart of a public that does not speak the language," she said. "So for all these reasons, it's really extraordinary to have received all these distinctions."