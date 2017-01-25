Learning by example

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Following her acclaimed performance in the TV drama "To the Dearest Intruder" (致，第三者) and other works in 2015, Aggie Hsieh (謝沛恩) makes her big-screen debut this week in a rather unanticipated way: alongside Chu Ke-liang (豬哥亮) in his latest comedy "Hanky Panky" (大釣哥). Hsieh was invited by the Taiwanese perennial comedian himself, a move that immediately paid off during the production of the film to be released tomorrow.

"When I received the call, I was shocked and excited at the same time, partly because I don't speak a word of Taiwanese," Hsieh told The China Post. In days leading up to the film's release, she has reportedly been praised by both director Huang Chao-liang (黃朝亮) and Chu for her terrific performance.

Having a chance to sit down with Hsieh, the 1/4-American and 3/4-Taiwanese singer and actress described her first big-screen production as one that is utterly thrilling, spontaneous and without restraints, and luckily done so under the guidance of an experienced bunch. "We're like family. I could just put myself out there and let my ideas run wild," said Hsieh, "Then from there, the director decides how the scene should be adjusted."

To this extent, there's unquestionably a constant degree of improvisation involved whenever Chu is in the mix. Recalling to their shooting days, Hsieh said "He never acts according to script, and in turn taught us how to act and respond on the fly." And to Chu's credit, that is the basis of his trademark dramatics seen throughout much of his stage career and showcased in the film.

"I've really learned a lot from him," Hsieh noted.

In "Hanky Panky," Hsieh plays the role of Huang Hsin-yi (黃心怡), the brave-hearted female protagonist whose fate takes a turn after encountering the father and son played respectively by Chu and Blue Lan (藍正龍). Via Hsieh's depiction, the character interchanges smoothly between being fierce and witty at times of stakes and emotionally touching in scenes of a more sentimental air.

From shedding off an unfortunate childhood past and pursuing her dream career to realizing romance in between, Hsieh features an all-around determined young woman in a performance that was well-delivered. She also lays an impressive execution to the number of fight scenes she had to take on.

When asked about her thoughts on her role, and the aforementioned martial-arts scenes in particular, Hsieh said that it was absolutely an incredible experience, outlining it as one part of the production that she enjoyed the most.

"It felt great," said Hsieh, describing action scenes as something that she has always wanted to try but never had a chance to prior to this.

Since she was a child, Hsieh learned and practiced martial arts such as taekwondo and judo from time to time. "It is a wonderful experience to be able to apply it into my work and acting," said Hsieh, an aspect she hopes to have more involvement of in future works.

But just as as how Hsieh is open to sharing her music with the world in varying forms not limiting to album releases, she said that she also wouldn't restrict herself to the types of roles and films she may be casting in the future.

"With every role I portray, what I get out of it may not be immediately evident, but there are always little bits of it that stay with me while adding more on top. These experiences enable me to grow and have a broader future," said Hsieh. ■