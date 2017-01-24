|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 24, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Hanky Panky premieres Friday
|
The China Post news staff January 24, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The cast of comedy "Hanky Panky" (大釣哥), including veteran comedian Chu Ke-liang (豬哥亮), fifth left, alongside actor Blue Lan (藍正龍), second left, and actress Aggie Hsieh (謝沛恩), fifth right, attend the premiere in Ximending, Taipei, on Monday, Jan. 23. The film is produced by Hualien Media International, the parent company of The China Post, and will be screened in theaters nationwide starting Friday, Jan. 26.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Hollywood's 'princess' Carrie Fisher dies
2
Winner ('Rogue One'), loser ('Warcraft')
3
'Dory' wins big as DeGeneres takes record
4
Scorsese throws the spotlight on Taiwan in epic historical drama
5
'La La Land,' 'Moonlight' top fearful, joyful Golden Globes
6
Video game flick 'Assassin's Creed' is anything but fun
7
Loach's 'I, Daniel Blake' emerges as rallying cry
8
'Rogue One' top movie for third week
9
In 'Allied,' love in the fog of war
10
Hong Kong Actor Andy Lau Injured While Working in Thailand