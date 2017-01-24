Hanky Panky premieres Friday

A- A+ TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The cast of comedy "Hanky Panky" (大釣哥), including veteran comedian Chu Ke-liang (豬哥亮), fifth left, alongside actor Blue Lan (藍正龍), second left, and actress Aggie Hsieh (謝沛恩), fifth right, attend the premiere in Ximending, Taipei, on Monday, Jan. 23. The film is produced by Hualien Media International, the parent company of The China Post, and will be screened in theaters nationwide starting Friday, Jan. 26. Tweet NEXT ARTICLE 'Trainspotting' returns with punchy sequel