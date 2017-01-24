News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 24, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Hanky Panky premieres Friday
The China Post news staff  January 24, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The cast of comedy "Hanky Panky" (大釣哥), including veteran comedian Chu Ke-liang (豬哥亮), fifth left, alongside actor Blue Lan (藍正龍), second left, and actress Aggie Hsieh (謝沛恩), fifth right, attend the premiere in Ximending, Taipei, on Monday, Jan. 23. The film is produced by Hualien Media International, the parent company of The China Post, and will be screened in theaters nationwide starting Friday, Jan. 26.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search