News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Monday

January, 23, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Cyberattack on Sundance briefly shutters box office
AP  January 23, 2017, 5:00 am TWN
PARK CITY -- Representatives for the Sundance Film Festival say that their network systems were subject to a cyberattack that caused its box offices to shut down briefly Saturday afternoon.

The Festival issued updates to attendees via their official account and say that online ticketing for future shows is currently back up and running.

Even in the midst of the box office blackout, organizers assured festival goers that screenings would still take place as planned Saturday. Films set to premiere later in the day include the Jennifer Aniston, Jack Huston and Alden Ehrenreich film "The Yellow Birds," and Dee Rees' WWII-era drama "Mudbound" with Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan.

The Sundance Film Festival runs through Jan. 29.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search