Moving hearts with movies

Living Taiwanese entertainment legend Chu Ke-Liang (豬哥亮) is back on the big screen this Lunar New Year, teaming up again with director Huang Chao-liang (黃朝亮) for "Hanky Panky" (大釣哥), which comes on the heels of their previous collaboration, 2015's "The Wonderful Wedding" (大囍臨門).

From Movie-lover to Movie-maker

Though he was a childhood film buff, Huang didn't imagine he'd end up behind the camera.

"I never thought about making movies. I simply hoped that I could do what I like and be happy doing it," he said.

Interest in writing and photography that sprouted during his teenage years paved the way for a career in media. After starting out as a photojournalist at a business TV network, he went on work as a producer for feature stories and then for travel shows.

The jobs gave him scriptwriting skills and the ability to expect — and then properly handle — the unexpected situations that come up while shooting outdoors. An inner desire for a more creative outlet ultimately let Huang to direct his first movie, "Summer Time" (夏日協奏曲), a gripping story of the pure and unconditional love between two teenagers.

Telling Stories with

Soul and Heart

Whether on the big or small screen, Huang's work is characterized by an attention for detail and a simple, straightforward way of storytelling that accentuates the connections between his characters and their hometowns.

"Hanky Panky," came from an idea Chu had long been chewing over, and one that Huang and his team finessed into a heartwarmer.

"Chu's contribution to Taiwanese entertainment is understated," Huang said.

Brother Diao (大釣哥), Chu's character in "Hanky Panky," "may be a thief, but he is also a caring father who will do anything to save a son that finds himself into steep trouble," he continued.

"I hope this movie will provide the audience time together with family members, and that it will make you walk out of the theater not only with tears welled up in your eyes but also with a big smile."