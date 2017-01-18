|
Hong Kong Actor Andy Lau Injured While Working in Thailand
|
AP January 18, 2017, 9:15 pm TWN
|
HONG KONG — Hong Kong actor Andy Lau has been injured while working in Thailand.
A statement from his representative said the 55-year-old actor fell off a horse and injured his pelvis on the set of a commercial Tuesday.
The statement thanked people who expressed their concern but said fans shouldn't worry. It said: "Mr. Lau is under the sound care of a medical team and all is fine."
No further information about how he was injured or his current condition was disclosed.
Lau is one of the most beloved actors from Hong Kong and has won countless accolades for singing and acting.
His notable films include the blockbuster thriller "Infernal Affairs" and the drama "A Simple Life." He recently appeared in Chinese director Zhang Yimou's period drama "The Great Wall," opposite Matt Damon.
Lau is married with a 4-year-old daughter.
|
