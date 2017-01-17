NASA flick 'Hidden Figures' keeps orbit at top

NEW YORK -- Labors of love, one from Martin Scorsese, the other from Ben Affleck, proved costly at a casualty strewn weekend box office where the uplifting NASA drama "Hidden Figures" stayed on top for the second straight week.

"Hidden Figures," about African-American mathematicians in the 1960s space race, sold a leading US$20.5 million in tickets in North American theaters over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, according to estimates Sunday. Fox anticipates the film, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, will make US$25.3 million when Monday is included, bringing its cumulative total to about US$60 million.

The weekend was more remarkable for what didn't work than what did. Both Affleck's period gangster thriller "Live by Night" and Scorsese's Christian epic "Silence" bombed in their wide-release debuts. Warner Bros.' "Live by Night," adapted from Dennis Lehane's novel, earned a mere US$5.4 million in 2,471 theaters. Paramount's "Silence," from Susaku Endo's novel of 17th century Jesuit priests in Japan, took in US$1.9 million in 747 theaters.

Both were high-profile projects that each filmmaker used their considerable sway to get made.

"Live by Night" was Affleck's directorial follow-up to the best-picture winning "Argo." Written, directed and starring Affleck, it cost US$90 million to make, though rebates and tax incentives lowered its budget to US$65 million. But critics said "Live by Night" was a step backward for Affleck, who spent much of his publicity campaign fending off questions about his plans to direct a standalone Batman film for Warner Bros.

The epitome of a passion project, "Silence," which Scorsese contemplated for nearly three decades, represents a culmination of the director's investigations into the nature of faith. While the film, starring Andrew Garfield and Liam Neeson, earned considerable respect from some critics, it failed to catch on in Hollywood's awards season.

"It's gotten great reviews and it's Marty's passion project, so we're proud to be a part of it, and we're going to keep putting it out there in front of audiences," said Kyle Davies, Paramount's domestic distribution chief.

"Silence," never conceived as a particularly commercial release, cost about US$50 million to make. The studio expects it to earn US$2.3 million over the four-day weekend.

The most costly flop may have been Paramount's family film "Monster Trucks." It earned US$10.5 million over the three-day weekend. Viacom took a US$115 million write-down late last year on the movie, which cost US$125 million to make. It was a rare admission, well before its release, that "Monster Trucks" would bomb.

It was an especially crowded weekend. "La La Land," the Oscar favorite, danced into second place with US$14.5 million. Damien Chazelle's musical, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, saw a considerable boost from last Sunday's Golden Globes, where it landed a record seven awards. It's made US$74.1 million domestically in six weeks. It's also doing well internationally, earning more than US$50 million.