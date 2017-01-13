The top movies to look forward to in 2017

LOS ANGELES -- Hollywood might still be patting itself on the back for its 2016 films, but there's a lot to look forward to in film this year — in all genres. Here are some films to put on your radar for the year. All images from AP.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 (February),

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS (April)

Two franchises, both unlikely, both silly and both endlessly watchable get new installments this year. Keanu Reeves is back as the vengeful hit man John Wick in the sequel to the 2014 sleeper hit. And the Fast and Furious crew is joined by Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren in movie No. 8, directed by "Straight Outta Compton's" F. Gary Gray.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (March)

"Harry Potter's" Emma Watson stars as the beautiful, bookish Belle in director Bill Condon's live-action, musical adaption of the fairy tale, which he promises will include nods to both Disney's animated feature as well Jean Cocteau's black and white classic. "Downton Abbey's" Dan Stevens plays the Beast opposite a strong supporting cast of Luke Evans, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Emma Thompson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 (May), SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING (July),

THOR: RAGNAROK (November)

What superhero fatigue? The studios have assembled some formidable talent behind some of the year's most high profile sequels (and reboots). Taika Waititi will bring his comedic edge to the "Thor" world, while James Gunn tries to recreate that mixtape magic with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." One film that doesn't require any catch-up work is "Spider-Man: Homecoming," yet another reboot of the web-slinging teen, but a promising one — star Tom Holland upstaged even the likes of Robert Downey Jr. when introduced in "Captain America: Civil War." Director Jon Watts says his "Spider-Man" will be in the vein of classic high school films.