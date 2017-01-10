At the Globes, it's a La La landslide as musical wins 7 awards

LOS ANGELES, AFP and AP -- Whimsical modern-day musical "La La Land" pirouetted its way into major Oscars contention Sunday as it swept the board at the Golden Globes, the glitziest party of the show biz year.

Damien Chazelle's nostalgic tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals picked up all seven of the statuettes for which it was nominated — giving the film momentum as it launches its campaign for next month's Academy Awards.

"This is a film for dreamers," said Emma Stone, who took home the prize for best actress in a musical/comedy for her role as aspiring actress Mia.

"I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world. And that's what this movie is about."

Her co-star Ryan Gosling — who plays jazz pianist Sebastian — won best actor honors, while Chazelle took home prizes for best director and screenplay.

"La La Land" had earned awards for best original score and best song for "City of Stars" shortly after the glitzy ceremony began — setting the tone for a record-breaking night.

Prior to Sunday, the record for the most Globes was shared by the 1975 release "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and the 1978 movie "Midnight Express," with six wins apiece.

Gosling joked about breaking up his statuette to share with Stone and Chazelle, before getting serious with a heartfelt tribute to his partner, the actress Eva Mendes.

"I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said.

Kenneth Lonergan's unflinching "Manchester by the Sea" earned a Globe for Casey Affleck as best actor in a drama. Affleck now is all-but-guaranteed an Academy Award nomination, and could arrive at the Oscars as the favorite.

Affleck owes his once-in-a-decade role to his and his brother's old friend Matt Damon, who produced "Manchester" and had once been slated to play the part before handing it off.

"I suspect you won't be passing on any more movies in the future if I happen to be anywhere nearby," Affleck told Damon during his acceptance speech.