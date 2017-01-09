|
List of this year's nominees
LOS ANGELES, AFP
January 9, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
LOS ANGELES, AFP
Here are the nominees in key categories for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills:
Best Film, Drama
►"Hacksaw Ridge"
►"Hell or High Water"
►"Lion"
►"Manchester by the Sea"
►"Moonlight"
Best Actor, Drama
►Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
►Joel Edgerton, "Loving"
►Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"
►Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"
►Denzel Washington, "Fences"
Best Actress, Drama
►Amy Adams, "Arrival"
►Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"
►Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
►Ruth Negga, "Loving"
►Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
Best Director
►Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
►Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"
►Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"
►Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
►Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
Best Foreign Language Film
►"Divines" (France)
►"Elle" (France)
►"Neruda" (Chile)
►"The Salesman"(Iran and France)
►"Toni Erdmann" (Germany)
Films with Most Nominations
►"La La Land," with 7 nominations
►"Moonlight" (6)
►"Manchester by the Sea" (5)
►"Florence Foster Jenkins" (4)
►"Lion" (4)
