List of this year's nominees

LOS ANGELES, AFP
January 9, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
LOS ANGELES, AFP

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills:

Best Film, Drama

►"Hacksaw Ridge"

►"Hell or High Water"

►"Lion"

►"Manchester by the Sea"

►"Moonlight"

Best Actor, Drama

►Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

►Joel Edgerton, "Loving"

►Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

►Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

►Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Best Actress, Drama

►Amy Adams, "Arrival"

►Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"

►Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

►Ruth Negga, "Loving"

►Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Best Director

►Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

►Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

►Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

►Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

►Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best Foreign Language Film

►"Divines" (France)

►"Elle" (France)

►"Neruda" (Chile)

►"The Salesman"(Iran and France)

►"Toni Erdmann" (Germany)

Films with Most Nominations

►"La La Land," with 7 nominations

►"Moonlight" (6)

►"Manchester by the Sea" (5)

►"Florence Foster Jenkins" (4)

►"Lion" (4)

