List of this year's nominees

LOS ANGELES, AFP

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills:

Best Film, Drama

►"Hacksaw Ridge"

►"Hell or High Water"

►"Lion"

►"Manchester by the Sea"

►"Moonlight"

Best Actor, Drama

►Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

►Joel Edgerton, "Loving"

►Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

►Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

►Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Best Actress, Drama

►Amy Adams, "Arrival"

►Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"

►Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

►Ruth Negga, "Loving"

►Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Best Director

►Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

►Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

►Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

►Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

►Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best Foreign Language Film

►"Divines" (France)

►"Elle" (France)

►"Neruda" (Chile)

►"The Salesman"(Iran and France)

►"Toni Erdmann" (Germany)

Films with Most Nominations

►"La La Land," with 7 nominations

►"Moonlight" (6)

►"Manchester by the Sea" (5)

►"Florence Foster Jenkins" (4)

►"Lion" (4)