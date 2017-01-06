In 'Allied,' love in the fog of war

Deeply nostalgic moviemaking is rendered with digital precision in Robert Zemeckis' highly manicured World War II romance "Allied."

Zemeckis' control of his camera is absolute, if self-consciously so. In "Allied," with Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, he has resurrected the espionage thriller in all its classical glamour with a knowingness that's both impressively grand and stiffly hollow. The crisp period images of "Allied" never feel far removed from their storyboards. "Allied," despite its high-wattage stars, feels a bit like an R-rated "Tintin."

For Zemeckis, the director of "Back to the Future" and "Cast Away," the distance between animation and live-action is little to none, and beside the point, anyway. He has lately, with "The Walk," ''Flight" and now "Allied," been on a laudable mission to re-empower the big-screen drama with well-crafted, special effects-assisted spectacles that project human-sized stories onto widescreen canvases.

"Allied," big and sturdy, always fills the screen. But its gleaming surfaces are missing something underneath. The film begins with a lone parachutist drifting as softly as a leaf onto the Moroccan desert in 1942. He is Max Vatan (Pitt), a Canadian spy working for the British, so handsomely outfitted that he could have fallen not from the sky but out of another firmament: "Lawrence of Arabia."

He's promptly picked up by his contact and handed a case full of guns, a wad of cash and — most lethal of all — a wedding ring. He rendezvous with a French agent in Casablanca, a location chosen as if to summon the spirits of old-fashioned cinema. From his first encounter in a nightclub with Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard), they are already in their roles. While secretly plotting to assassinate a Nazi official, they pose as a married couple.