In 'Allied,' love in the fog of war
By Jake Coyle, AP
January 6, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
Deeply nostalgic moviemaking is rendered with digital precision in Robert Zemeckis' highly manicured World War II romance "Allied."
Zemeckis' control of his camera is absolute, if self-consciously so. In "Allied," with Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, he has resurrected the espionage thriller in all its classical glamour with a knowingness that's both impressively grand and stiffly hollow. The crisp period images of "Allied" never feel far removed from their storyboards. "Allied," despite its high-wattage stars, feels a bit like an R-rated "Tintin."
For Zemeckis, the director of "Back to the Future" and "Cast Away," the distance between animation and live-action is little to none, and beside the point, anyway. He has lately, with "The Walk," ''Flight" and now "Allied," been on a laudable mission to re-empower the big-screen drama with well-crafted, special effects-assisted spectacles that project human-sized stories onto widescreen canvases.
"Allied," big and sturdy, always fills the screen. But its gleaming surfaces are missing something underneath. The film begins with a lone parachutist drifting as softly as a leaf onto the Moroccan desert in 1942. He is Max Vatan (Pitt), a Canadian spy working for the British, so handsomely outfitted that he could have fallen not from the sky but out of another firmament: "Lawrence of Arabia."
He's promptly picked up by his contact and handed a case full of guns, a wad of cash and — most lethal of all — a wedding ring. He rendezvous with a French agent in Casablanca, a location chosen as if to summon the spirits of old-fashioned cinema. From his first encounter in a nightclub with Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard), they are already in their roles. While secretly plotting to assassinate a Nazi official, they pose as a married couple.
