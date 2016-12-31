|
International Edition
Saturday
December, 31, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Ode to Indian cinema
AFP
December 31, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
Indian artist Ranjit Dahiya, left, instructs a worker as they paint a wall mural of Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai on Thursday, Dec. 29. Artists from the Bollywood Art Project (BAP), an urban public art project, aim to transform the walls of the city with graffiti art influenced by the 70-year-old design tradition of handpainted Bollywood posters.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Katie Holmes probes mother-daughter bond in directorial debut
2
NBC executive Grant Tinker dies at 90
3
Q&A: Sonia Braga plays the role of her life at 66
4
'Deadpool' in, but no room for 'Silence'
5
Brat Pack, 'Roger Rabbit' added to National Film Registry
6
Famed British sitcom actor Andrew Sachs dies aged 86
7
'Rogue One' is a dark, exhilarating blast
8
Hollywood's 'princess' Carrie Fisher dies
9
Ebullient 'La La Land'
10
Back to basics