Ode to Indian cinema

Indian artist Ranjit Dahiya, left, instructs a worker as they paint a wall mural of Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai on Thursday, Dec. 29. Artists from the Bollywood Art Project (BAP), an urban public art project, aim to transform the walls of the city with graffiti art influenced by the 70-year-old design tradition of handpainted Bollywood posters.