News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

December, 31, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Ode to Indian cinema

AFP
December 31, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
Indian artist Ranjit Dahiya, left, instructs a worker as they paint a wall mural of Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai on Thursday, Dec. 29. Artists from the Bollywood Art Project (BAP), an urban public art project, aim to transform the walls of the city with graffiti art influenced by the 70-year-old design tradition of handpainted Bollywood posters.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search