News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

December, 23, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Franco unrestrained, sincere in 'Why Him?'

By Chris Chang, The China Post
December 23, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
What happens when two polar opposites clash? It's only a matter of time before jaws drop, laughter erupts and worlds are turned inside out, which is exactly what John Hamburg, the director of "Along Came Polly" and "I Love You Man," brings to audiences with his new Christmas comedy "Why Him?" (惱爸偏頭痛), released today.

Ned Fleming (Bryan Cranston), is a father of two and the founder of a printing company in Michigan, while Laird Mayhew (James Franco), is an internet millionaire and undisputed tech genius but nowhere close to proficient in everything else.

The two meet for the first time when Ned's daughter Stephanie (Zoey Deutch) invites the family to visit California, where she attends college, and introduces Laird as her boyfriend just days before Christmas.

In this classic boy-meets-girl's-parents story, Franco's portrayal of a tech entrepreneur takes center stage – he is at once wildly unrestrained and totally sincere. But Ned is left shell-shocked and calls Laird's intentions into question.

While the film zeros in on the tug-of-war between a father and his daughter's boyfriend, it also highlights the contrast between two distinct generations, with Cranston clinging to traditional ways of thinking and Franco open to new ideas in a rapidly changing environment.

As hilarious as the unlikely sequence of events is, at its core "Why Him?" is a story about communicating and is bound to leave a deeper impression on audiences than just laughs. ■

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search