Franco unrestrained, sincere in 'Why Him?'

What happens when two polar opposites clash? It's only a matter of time before jaws drop, laughter erupts and worlds are turned inside out, which is exactly what John Hamburg, the director of "Along Came Polly" and "I Love You Man," brings to audiences with his new Christmas comedy "Why Him?" (惱爸偏頭痛), released today.

Ned Fleming (Bryan Cranston), is a father of two and the founder of a printing company in Michigan, while Laird Mayhew (James Franco), is an internet millionaire and undisputed tech genius but nowhere close to proficient in everything else.

The two meet for the first time when Ned's daughter Stephanie (Zoey Deutch) invites the family to visit California, where she attends college, and introduces Laird as her boyfriend just days before Christmas.

In this classic boy-meets-girl's-parents story, Franco's portrayal of a tech entrepreneur takes center stage – he is at once wildly unrestrained and totally sincere. But Ned is left shell-shocked and calls Laird's intentions into question.

While the film zeros in on the tug-of-war between a father and his daughter's boyfriend, it also highlights the contrast between two distinct generations, with Cranston clinging to traditional ways of thinking and Franco open to new ideas in a rapidly changing environment.

As hilarious as the unlikely sequence of events is, at its core "Why Him?" is a story about communicating and is bound to leave a deeper impression on audiences than just laughs. ■