A feast of films for the holidays

The end of the year brings a mixed bag of emotions: excitement at the prospects for the new year, but also nostalgia for the one that has passed.

This holiday season, no matter what mood you are in, here are a few movies to check out.

Some to Catch-up On

Slowing down to spend quality time with family and friends, the animation "Sing" will light up the room with a festive mood.

Released in Taiwan earlier in the month, it has generated a great deal of buzz, with audiences singing along with the goofy ensemble of animals, as the owner of a failing theater attempts to turn things around with a singing competition.

In need of some motivation to get up and get going for 2017? Director Peter Hung's (洪昇揚) "10,000 Miles" (一萬公里的約定) tells the story of a high-school boy trying to prove himself by joining the track team and later setting off on a journey of 10,000 miles. With singer Jay Chou (周杰倫) and ultramarathon runner Kevin Lin (林義傑) teaming up as producers, the tough training process and challenges of marathons are captured perfectly on big screen.

Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai (王家衛) is back with a new romantic comedy "See You Tomorrow" (擺渡人). The film's star-studded cast is led by Tony Leung (梁朝偉) and Takeshi Kaneshiro, (金城武) who play the owners of a bar that the story is centered on.

The pair are joined by Angelababy (楊穎), singer Eason Chen (陳奕迅) and other celebrities. "See You Tomorrow" is released on Dec. 29.

Highly Anticipated

Opting for some action and thrills? Set during World War II, "Allied" is about the attempted assassination of the German ambassador by a Canadian Air Force intelligence office (Brad Pitt) and a French Resistance fighter (Marion Cotillard).

Moving on to the Chinese New Year, Hanky Panky (大釣哥) will be the ultimate holiday movie choice to embrace the year of the rooster. Director Huang Chao-liang (黃朝亮) injects splashes of action, humor and love to an original story by veteran comedian Chu Ke-Liang (豬哥亮), creating a comedy that has a bit of everything for everyone. ■