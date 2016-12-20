Movie siren Zsa Zsa Gabor dead at 99

LOS ANGELES, United States -- Zsa Zsa Gabor, the Hungarian-born Hollywood siren perhaps better known for her prodigious love life than her movie credits, died Sunday, her husband said. She was 99.

An emotional Frederic von Anhalt told AFP that Gabor had passed away at home, after suffering a heart attack, surrounded by friends and family.

"Everybody was there. She didn't die alone," he told AFP by telephone, choking back sobs.

The pair married in 1986, making it by far the longest of her nine marriages.

Gabor, who in her heyday embodied the film industry's platinum blonde ideal, was a voluptuous former beauty queen with a penchant for lame gowns that accentuated her hourglass curves.

Her resume includes a long list of film roles in such hit movies as "Moulin Rouge," "Lili" and "Arrivederci Baby!"

But the actress was at least as famous for her conquests between the sheets as her triumphs on the silver screen.

Like her famous great-granddaughter by marriage Paris Hilton, Gabor was among the first celebrities to be famous for her celebrity.

Her thick Hungarian accent was much parodied — especially her penchant for calling everyone she met "darling" — or "dahlink" as she pronounced it.

It became her unique signature.

"I call everyone 'dahlink' because I can't remember their names," the socialite once said.

Fellow actress Barbara Eden paid tribute to the star.

"Rest in peace Zsa Zsa Gabor. She and her sisters were lovely ladies who were always fun and delightful to be around," Eden wrote on Twitter.